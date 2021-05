Windows 10 is one of the most loved operating systems that facilitates its user to connect to the wireless network by creating a network profile when a new network is connected to it. The network profile contains access to the user’s computer system and files therefore it is secured by a password along with a unique name given by the user. In the case of a previously used network, the same profile will be used to perform the function. This post will guide you on how to view Wi-Fi network profiles stored on your computer using some simple command lines.