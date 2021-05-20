Kacey Musgraves Explains Why Grammy-Winning ‘Golden Hour’ Is ‘Fantasy’ and Her Next Album Is ‘Realism’
Kacey Musgraves is releasing new music soon, and she’s opening up about the path she took to get there. The singer, who won the top Grammy Awards for her 2018 album Golden Hour, will be releasing a 15-song album in 2021. It will be her first album since Golden Hour, which propelled her into mega-fame. She revealed how Golden Hour is different from her new album, and the journey she took in the last few years.www.cheatsheet.com