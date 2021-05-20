Phil Mickelson Can’t Play a Friendly Round of Golf Without a Side Bet: ‘You Are Playing With Phil, You Don’t Have a Choice’
If you ever play a round of golf with Phil Mickelson, make sure you stuff a few hundreds in your pocket beforehand. Simpson got a taste of Mickelson‘s gambling habits during the 2011 Presidents Cup. He didn’t exactly want to put up any money during a friendly practice round against the future Hall of Famer and ultra-competitor, but he was quickly reminded that he didn’t have a choice. Simpson recently told the hilarious story about his first and only time betting with Mickelson, and it’s classic Phil.www.sportscasting.com