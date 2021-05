Dobby’s Frontier Town has 27 buildings, including two houses in the northeast corner of the village. One of these is a house created from hay bales. Dobby Lee was a charter member of the Nebraska Baled Hay House Association, and he, his son Dennis, and volunteers built this home according to their plans. Dobby said that bale houses were common throughout the Sandhills, so one should be included in the Frontier Town.