No. 1 Oklahoma captured the 2021 Big 12 softball regular season championship in a race that came down to the final day of the season. With the Bedlam series tied 1-1, the Sooners won the rubber match over No. 7 Oklahoma State, 11-8, for their ninth-consecutive and 12th overall Conference title. OU completed the regular season at 16-1 in league play and is 42-2 overall while OSU finished at 15-3 and holds a 40-8 record.