The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. From Jan. 29 to March 1, the Highland Village Police Department made three DWI arrests and investigated seven assault cases, most of them Class C misdemeanors. One vehicle burglary was reported Feb. 27 in the 3100 block of Justin Road, and there were a few low level drug offenses, as well as a possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of Briarhill and Highland Shores boulevards.