Athol, MA

Athol Selectboard addresses bullying at Silver Lake Park

Athol Daily News
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleATHOL — At the board’s most recent meeting, Selectboard member Stephen Raymond raised concerns about incidents of bullying he has witnessed at Silver Lake Park, as well as relating similar concerns brought to his attention by residents. During a recent town-sponsored event at the park, said Raymond, “I noticed that...

www.atholdailynews.com
