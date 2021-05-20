newsbreak-logo
Moxley and Kinston's Young Bucks Attack Was an Assault on Foot Hygiene

By Chad McMahon
bleedingcool.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of professional wrestling, few things are as important as foot hygiene. Just ask the Texas Tornado! So when The Chadster was watching AEW Dynamite last night and he saw Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley steal the sneakers of The Young Bucks, obviously The Chadster was appalled and disgusted. Not only because stealing sneakers is a very unscrupulous thing to do, but also because it was totally disgusting!

