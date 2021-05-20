Moxley and Kinston's Young Bucks Attack Was an Assault on Foot Hygiene

A gunman opened fire at a family birthday party in Colorado Springs, leaving six people dead and a community in mourning…the tragedy was one of at least nine mass shootings that occurred across the US over the weekend. At least 15 people were killed and 30 more injured in mass shootings since Friday night, according to CNN reporting and an analysis of data from Gun Violence Archive (GVA), local media and police reports. CNN defines a mass shooting as incident with four or more people killed or wounded by gunfire -- excluding the shooter.From a townhome community and a neighborhood park, to a hotel and a nightclub, these are the mass shootings that shook communities across seven states.