newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, NE

Woman Leads Deputies On High Speed Chase On Gravel Road

By Karla James
klin.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster County Sheriff’s deputies had to break the window of a vehicle to take a woman into custody around 11:15 Wednesday night. Deputies had spotted a vehicle of a woman suspected of having an outstanding warrant near Northwest 12th Street and West Branched Oak Lake Road northwest of Lincoln. The deputy ran the plate and confirmed the vehicle belonged to 46 year old Stacey Mock. The deputy tried to stop Mock but she took off and that led to a pursuit with speeds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour on a gravel road.

klin.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravel Road#Lake County#Deputies Orders#Lancaster County Sheriff#Northwest 12th Street#Speeds#Home#Deputy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Nebraska Stateknopnews2.com

Troopers arrest two, locate 186 LBs of marijuana in traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Dodge Charger fail to signal a turn and drive on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 324, in Hamilton County. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 186 pounds of marijuana contained in heat sealed packages.
1011now.com

LSO deputies arrest Malcolm man following assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Malcolm man is facing strangulation and assault charges following an incident this weekend. Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said around 10 p.m. on Sunday, a man, later identified as Michael Kometscher, and a passenger were driving home when they got into an argument.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

LPD: Public pool burglarized over the weekend, nearly $3,500 loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Sunday night, a popular public pool was burglarized, costing the business nearly $3,500. Around midnight, officers with the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) to Star City Shores, 4375 S 33rd Ct. An employee reported that sometime between Saturday and Sunday, a suspect or suspects broke into the...
klin.com

Burglary Investigation At Star City Shores

An employee at Star City Shores at 4375 South 33rd Court called Lincoln Police around noon on Sunday, May 16th to report a burglary. Officers spoke to an employee who said sometime between Saturday and Sunday, someone had broken into the pool grounds and took electronics, radios, miscellaneous clothing and food. The total loss of items is estimated at $3,400. Damage to the building is estimated at $300.
1011now.com

LPD investigating break-in at Star City Shores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a break-in at Star City Shores this weekend. On Sunday, around 11:57 a.m., officers responded to Star City Shores, on 27th and Highway 2, for a report of a burglary. LPD said officers spoke with an employee who...
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

Burglary Reported Sunday At Star City Shores

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 17)–A burglary at Star City Shores near 33rd and Highway 2 is under investigation. Lincoln Police were called just before noon Sunday and when officers showed up, they talked to an employee, who said sometime between Saturday and Sunday morning someone broke into the pool office. Electronics, radios, clothing and food were taken for a $3,400 loss.
klkntv.com

LPD: Woman possibly grazed by bullet at BBQ

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One woman reports being grazed by a bullet while enjoying an outdoor barbeque. Friday, May 14, around 9:40 pm, officers with the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) arrived at an area near N 43rd and Huntington Ave. A 23-year-old woman said she was at a barbeque with...
1011now.com

LPD: Man assaults Popeye’s employee; kicks, spits and headbutts officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say assaulted a restaurant employee with a chair and then kicked, spit and headbutted officers while they placed him in custody. Around 11:56 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the Popeye’s restaurant near 27th and...
klin.com

Lincoln Police Investigate Friday Night Gunfire

A group gathering for a barbecue in the 2600 block of North 43rd Street called police around 9:40 p.m. Friday, May 14th to report gunfire. Police spoke with a woman who said she was attending the cookout with friends and neighbors when they heard several “pops”. The woman felt something...
1011now.com

Neighbors hear pops during BBQ; woman’s hand injured possibly from gunfire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking at a case where a woman’s hand was injured possibly as a result of gunfire in area. Around 9:39 p.m. on Friday, LPD officers were dispatched to an area of N 43rd Street and Baldwin Avenue on a report of a weapons discharge.
1011now.com

LSO: Man threatens to kill shopper at Russ’s Market in Waverly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing charges after threatening to kill a woman at Russ’s Market. Around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were called out to Russ’s Market, off Cornhusker Highway in Waverly. According to LSO, a man, identified as...
Lincoln Journal Star

Traffic stop led to Lincoln man's arrest for stolen gun, police say

A traffic stop for driving under suspension turned up a stolen gun, Lincoln police say. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers patrolling the area near Touzalin Avenue and Fremont Street at about 1:20 a.m. Friday saw 32-year-old Lars Craig of Lincoln driving a Honda Odyssey and learned his license was suspended.
klin.com

Malcolm Man Facing Charges After Domestic Disturbance

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Malcolm around 10 p.m. Sunday night after a report of a domestic disturbance. A woman told deputies that she was riding with 36 year old Michael Kometscher when they started arguing. The woman said at one point Kometscher stopped the vehicle and shook the woman and pushed her out of the vehicle. The woman told deputies she tired to call her adult son but Kometscher took the phone and broke it.
Malcolm, NEkfornow.com

Malcolm Man Accused of Assault During Domestic Disturbance

MALCOLM–(KFOR May 17)–A 36-year-old Malcolm man is facing strangulation and assault charges following an incident Sunday night. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Brookhouser says Michael Kometscher and his 40-year-old girlfriend were driving home, when they got into an argument. Kometscher stopped the vehicle and started to shake her and pushed her out the car. The woman called a 21-year-old family member, but Kometscher allegedly took the phone away, threw it on the ground and broke it before driving home.
klin.com

Man Cited For Terroristic Threats After Waverly Disturbance

Lancaster County deputies were called to the Russ’ Market in Waverly around 12:15 Saturday afternoon. An employee says a customer was upset over the sale of alcohol. A customer tried to calm the man down but he called that person names and threatened to kill that customer. The man made a movement to his pocjet and said he had a gun. The man then left the store and was later found at a city park.
California StateMysuncoast.com

2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials said 35-year-old Adam Price was arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police were looking for the man after his two children were found dead inside his home on Sunday morning. The two children have been identified as 3-year-old Theodore Price and 5-year-old Emily Price.