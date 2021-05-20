Woman Leads Deputies On High Speed Chase On Gravel Road

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies had to break the window of a vehicle to take a woman into custody around 11:15 Wednesday night. Deputies had spotted a vehicle of a woman suspected of having an outstanding warrant near Northwest 12th Street and West Branched Oak Lake Road northwest of Lincoln. The deputy ran the plate and confirmed the vehicle belonged to 46 year old Stacey Mock. The deputy tried to stop Mock but she took off and that led to a pursuit with speeds reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour on a gravel road.