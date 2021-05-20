newsbreak-logo
NBA

Kobe Bryant Made $323.3 Million in the NBA and Wouldn't Go to Dinner Without Saving Seats for His Alter Ego: 'There Were Drinks Sitting All the Way Around'

By David Wysong
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Many NBA players become pretty wealthy, but guys like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan reached another level in terms of money. Their play on the court made them superstars and allowed them to spend cash on almost anything and everything. This includes taking an alter ego out to dinner. Bryant is known for his alter ego, the Black Mamba, but that didn’t just impact his play on the court; Bryant also took his alter ego out to eat with him, according to his former trainer Tim Grover.

