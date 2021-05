Huntsville police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend from an apartment complex in the heart of the city. According to police records, the kidnapping occurred Friday in the 1400 block of 13th Street, when several witnesses spotted a Black male dragging a Black female from her apartment and forcing her into his car. HPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said that patrol officers spoke with the female earlier in the day about her ex-boyfriend, who the victim said was harassing her.