(Oblong) – The Panthers struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Neoga yesterday falling in a 10-0 shutout. Max Lewis took the loss for the Panthers surrendering seven runs on five hits over two and a third innings, striking out two. Aydin Musgrave pitched the final innings and gave up three runs on four hits, walking four, and striking out three. With the loss, the Panthers fall to 2-7 on the season. They will look to rebound on the road Tuesday when they face Marshall.