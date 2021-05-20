Clouded Leopard Stream Will Feature Nayuta and Kuro no Kiseki

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleClouded Leopard Entertainment will hold a “Falcom X CLE Asia Live” livestream on May 28, 2021, at 9pm JST (5am PT/8am ET). The Asian game publisher will promote Nihon Falcom’s games for the region during the stream, including the upcoming new titles like The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki and Nayuta no Kiseki: Kai.

