Saint Martin Parish, LA

Stephensville Road, Bayou Estates closed to nonresidential traffic

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 10 hours ago

Stephensville Road at its intersection with La. 70 and Bayou Estates Subdivision are closed to non-residents due to high water from heavy rainfall in recent days. The closures are in addition to Adell and Edna streets and Landry Lane, which have been closed, St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux announced in a news release Thursday morning.

