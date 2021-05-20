Stephensville Road, Bayou Estates closed to nonresidential traffic

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Northwestern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana Central Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until noon CDT. * At 852 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lafayette, Crowley, Catahoula, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, Church Point, Iota, Arnaudville, Broussard, Sunset, Duson, Henderson, Grand Coteau, Cankton, Mire, Branch, Cecilia and Richard. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 75 and 126. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 13. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR