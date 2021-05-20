Four Inmates Charged with Escape from the Merced County, California Main Jail Held to Answer Following Preliminary Hearing – Reward Still Available for Information on Two Other Individuals
May 20, 2021 - On Tuesday, Merced County Superior Court Judge Steven Slocum ordered four defendants facing charges of escape to be bound over for trial. Gabriel Coronado, Fabian Roman, Edgar Ventura and Andres Rodriguez, Jr., are charged with escape from the Merced County Main Jail after they were found missing from their cell unit on the morning of January 10, 2021.goldrushcam.com