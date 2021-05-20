newsbreak-logo
Eckert: QB Stats Study 1.0 Using Advanced EPA, CPOE Metrics

By Clayton Eckert
Steelers Depot
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more time this offseason, I wanted to dive deeper into some questions that I usually don’t have time for. One of these questions revolved around quarterback success. Two answers came to mind that were at the top of my list: scoring and completing passes, sounds simple enough! Here is a quick explanation of the data points I charted: EPA/Play = (expected points added) expected points after play – expected points before, and CPOE= (completion percentage over expectation) probability for a complete pass compared to similar situations.

steelersdepot.com
