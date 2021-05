Dakota County will refill the Lake Byllesby reservoir to its summer elevation beginning Saturday, May 15. In the fall, the reservoir level is lowered 3 feet to 853.7 feet and remains there until May 15 when refilling to the summer elevation of 856.7 feet is permitted to start. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sets these seasonal lake levels to make it easier for farmers to get into their lower-lying fields in the spring and to offer residents water recreation opportunities in the summer. Refilling is expected to be complete by Memorial Day weekend.