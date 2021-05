Nebraska enters its fourth year under coach Scott Frost looking to take a big step forward in the win column. The Cornhuskers are just 12-20 over the last three seasons and have yet to earn a bowl trip under Frost. The four-year postseason drought is the program’s longest streak without a bowl since 1955-61. Frost was considered a home-run hire, but he’s still looking to get his alma mater on track going into a critical ’21 season. Nebraska’s defense seems poised to improve this fall with a veteran core in place, while getting to a bowl could hinge on whether or not Frost can push the right buttons on an offense that averaged only 23.1 points a game in ’20.