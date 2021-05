WhatsApp will slowly kill its messaging app for users who do not accept its updated terms and conditions before 15 May.The controversy began in January, when the messaging app said it would share specific information with its parent company, Facebook. WhatsApp said that it would not be able to see the content of messages or calls, and neither could Facebook, saying that the data would be used for commerce features and ads that opened WhatsApp chats. Nevertheless, that sparked a backlash from users, leav­­ing many to move to other apps like Signal. The company paused its rollout, but is now...