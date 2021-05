Many people are laughing and shaking their head at the Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul confrontation at the Mayweather vs. Logan Paul press conference. It was William Shakespeare who wrote, “All the world’s a stage.” Over 400 years later, it was Britney Spears who sang a song titled “Circus.” Add those two up, and the equation might just equal the bonanza that is the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match that comes up in one month’s time.