Watch our webinar on funding investigative projects
IRW recently held a webinar with journalists Harry Jaffe and Margaret Engel of SpotlightDC to learn how to query, apply for funds and write a proposal. The program, sponsored by IRW and the School of Communication at American University included specific ideas about stories within the greater Washington and suburban Maryland and Virginia metro area, as well as information about the application process, the awards given (between $2,000 and $10,000) and potential publishing partners.investigativereportingworkshop.org