Washington, DC

Watch our webinar on funding investigative projects

By IRW staff
Posted by 
Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University
Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University
 1 day ago
IRW recently held a webinar with journalists Harry Jaffe and Margaret Engel of SpotlightDC to learn how to query, apply for funds and write a proposal. The program, sponsored by IRW and the School of Communication at American University included specific ideas about stories within the greater Washington and suburban Maryland and Virginia metro area, as well as information about the application process, the awards given (between $2,000 and $10,000) and potential publishing partners.

investigativereportingworkshop.org
Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University

Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University

Washington, DC
ABOUT

The Investigative Reporting Workshop publishes in-depth stories about government and corporate accountability, ranging widely from the environment and health to national security and the economy

 http://investigativereportingworkshop.org
