9 Pounds Of Meth Found During Arrest Of Wanted Man

Members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force were received information that a man wanted for a parole violation was seen near 64th and Morrill Avenue around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Investigators had information that 41 year old Tommy Meyer had been staying at a home near 66th and Ballard Avenue so they went to that area in hopes of contacting him. Meyer had parked a vehicle in the alley of the home. When he saw investigators he took off running but was taken into custody near 66th and Havelock.