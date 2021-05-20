newsbreak-logo
Dick LeBeau On Troy Polamalu: 'There Won't Be Another Safety Like Him In Another 100 Years'

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was announced earlier in the week by former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu that Dick LeBeau, his defensive coordinator for nearly his entire NFL career, will be the one to present him for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later this summer as a member of the Class of 2020. Since then, LeBeau has commented on what an honor it is for him to be the one chosen to induct Polamalu.

