Hocus Pocus 2 Is Coming to Disney+ in 2022 with Original Sanderson Sisters Confirmed to Return

"Why burn it?" Warner Bros has unveiled a new "Exclusive Look" extended preview for Taylor Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead, arriving in theaters + on HBO Max at the end of this week. It seems they're trying to build some extra buzz for this, since there isn't much yet. While reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save in a fire, smoke jumper Hannah comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn. Another tricky, twisty Sheridan plot - this one involving everything from assassins to forest fires to federal agents and much more. Starring Academy Award-winner Angelina Jolie, based on Michael Kortya’s novel. This also stars Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, and Jon Bernthal. The first trailer last month was solid, and this is a much better look at what to expect. It starts with a 3-minute clip, but the sizzle reel of footage at the end is where it's at.