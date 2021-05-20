newsbreak-logo
Hocus Pocus 2 Is Coming to Disney+ in 2022 with Original Sanderson Sisters Confirmed to Return

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney is conjuring up more Hocus Pocus with the official sequel coming to Disney+ in 2022. A direct followup to the cult classic Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus 2 brings back all three of its original lead stars - Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker - to reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters. Forgoing a traditional theatrical release, the movie is in development specifically for Disney+ with plans to debut the sequel next year.

movieweb.com
