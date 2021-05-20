Hocus Pocus 2 Is Coming to Disney+ in 2022 with Original Sanderson Sisters Confirmed to Return
Disney is conjuring up more Hocus Pocus with the official sequel coming to Disney+ in 2022. A direct followup to the cult classic Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus 2 brings back all three of its original lead stars - Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker - to reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters. Forgoing a traditional theatrical release, the movie is in development specifically for Disney+ with plans to debut the sequel next year.