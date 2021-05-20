Sonoraville’s Hackney set to continue baseball career at Shorter

Sonoraville High senior Devin Hackney signed a baseball scholarship on Monday with the Shorter University. Hackney said of the signing: “It’s a big accomplishment because I’ve played baseball my whole life, and I wanted to keep playing in college. When they offered me, I knew I wanted to take it right then. (Shorter) is a Christian school. It’s close to home, and they have a good baseball program. It’s where I wanted to be for sure. It is sad knowing I’m going from being around all my friends every day to probably not seeing most of them once I get to college. But I’m excited to live on my own and go do new things in a new place. I’m looking forward to it.”