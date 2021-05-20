newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Indian Wells tennis returns to California desert in October

By BETH HARRIS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pYyJ_0a5rverf00

The BNP Paribas Open is returning to the Southern California desert this fall after the tennis tournament was knocked out of its usual March dates this year and last because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-week tournament featuring the men’s and women’s pro tours will be held in October at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tournament director Tommy Haas said Thursday that dates will be announced after the ATP and WTA tours confirm their fall schedules, expected sometime in June.

“Everyone in our sport has missed the BNP Paribas Open over the past two years and its return this October is great for tennis,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

Haas said, “As a German-American citizen, I’m going to call it my own little Oktoberfest.”

It will go back to its usual spot in March in 2022.

Haas said organizers are not looking at having each tour play back-to-back instead of concurrently.

“It’s a combined event and we’ll always push for that to be the case,” he said on a Zoom call.

The event never began last year after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Coachella Valley, where many players were already in the desert practicing.

The tournament typically draws upwards of 450,000 fans to Indian Wells, located 110 miles east of Los Angeles. It is referred to as the “fifth slam” because of its popularity among the players and its stature, ranking points and over $17 million in prize money that place it one rung below tennis’ four Grand Slam tournaments.

Dominic Thiem won the men’s title and Bianca Andreescu was the women’s champion when the event was last played in March 2019. The singles champions each receive $1,354,010 from a prize money pool of $17 million, which will remain the same, Haas said.

“It’s very important to keep the same prize money to give the players what they deserve,” he said.

Haas, who retired from a top-10 playing career in 2017, hopes to keep the singles draws at 96 players.

Organizers had said in 2020 that they were prepared to play the event on different dates, but it never happened. The pro tennis calendar is tightly scheduled and summer months in the desert are notoriously hot. October is not much cooler. The average temperature in Indian Wells that month is 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius).

“The players are used to some crazy heat from Australia,” Haas said. At the same time, he likes the idea of having more late-day matches to avoid the searing sun.

Tournament officials said health and safety protocols established by the pro tours, as well as the city of Indian Wells and the Riverside County Health Department, will be enforced. The state of California is expected to fully open on June 15 after over a year of pandemic restrictions. However, individual counties may choose to keep certain restrictions beyond that point.

“We’re an outdoor event, so we’re pretty hopeful we can have a regular event,” Haas said.

He said organizers will decide on attendance limits, social distancing, separate seating sections for vaccinated fans and face coverings based on whatever guidelines are in place this fall.

“Safety is the highest concern and we want to make sure that everyone is very comfortable,” Haas said.

Tickets are expected to go on sale June 21.

Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be busy in November, too. The courts will be the site of World TeamTennis’ season from Nov. 13-28. Five teams — defending champion New York Empire, Springfield Lasers, Orange County Breakers, San Diego Aviators and Chicago Smash — will participate in 31 matches.

WTT is moving its season from July to November to be able to have as many fans in person as possible. Last year’s season was played entirely at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

The ATP Tour on Thursday announced a date change for another event this fall. The Stockholm Open, originally set for late October, will be played Nov. 7-13, the same week as the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

The ATP says it is still assessing the fall schedule, including a three-week Asian swing that includes stops in Beijing, Tokyo and Shanghai in early October.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

459K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Indian Wells, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Indian Wells, CA
State
West Virginia State
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Bnp Paribas Open#Southern California#October#Atp#German American#Springfield Lasers#Wtt#The Atp Tour#Next#Asian#San Diego Aviators#Wta#Bnp Paribas Open#Orange County Breakers#November#Coachella Valley#March#Tournament Officials#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Country
India
Related
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

Winemaker Jim Clendenen Dies

Jim Clendenen — one of the most important vintners in Santa Barbara County history, an influential force on the international wine scene, and a legendary bon vivant known for crafting both world-class wines and long, epic lunches — died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 68 years old.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Riverside, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Ambitious silkworm project unraveled but helped create Riverside

Lots of people with clever ideas have succeeded in the Inland Empire, but 150 years ago one group’s rather ambitious plan went nowhere. But it should be noted that this failed scheme had one rather positive bit of fallout — the creation of the city of Riverside. In the early...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
New York City, NYEater

The French Fry-Filled Burritos of Southern California Find a Home in the East Village

Blame it on flour tortillas, but it’s not every week that New York City gets a new burrito — let alone a restaurant devoted entirely to their craft. At Electric Burrito, two veterans from East Village cocktail bar Mister Paradise seek to do justice to the somewhat-maligned California burrito, some 2,700 miles from their home city. Their restaurant, located at 81 Saint Marks Place in the East Village, opens for takeout on May 17.
Indian Wells, CAamlu.com

A Look at Bill Gates’ Desert Retreat in Indian Wells

Recent news finds tech-age navigator Bill Gates spending time at a high-end golf lifestyle resort in Indian Wells, California. According to The Daily Mail, the Microsoft founder has been living at the community—called The Vintage Club—since the late winter. The article speculated that the quiet and insulated nature of the club would be ideal for a high-profile figure dealing with a correspondingly high-profile divorce. Understandable.
Indian Wells, CApalmspringslife.com

The Big Swing

The Reserve Club  in Indian Wells. Todd Hewlin and Lo-Ping Yeh, new owners and members at The Reserve Club in Indian Wells, look perfectly at ease seated on their broad patio as the breeze ripples the water in the infinity pool situated between the house and the 12th hole, framed by the dramatic Santa Rosa Mountains. The couple, who moved here from the Bay Area and run a tech consulting firm, reflects a growing demographic of desert resident that’s more youthful and working from wherever they want.