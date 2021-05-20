newsbreak-logo
Amazon HQ2 Vetting Process Put Philadelphia Among Top Contenders, But Personal Preferences of Executives Took Over

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YADzF_0a5rvdyw00
Image via Mari Ma, Flickr Creative Commons

According to a new book by journalist Brad Stone, Philadelphia came much closer than previously thought to being chosen as the home for Amazon’s HQ2 office expansion, writes Jacob Adelman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

After a data-driven vetting process was completed, the City of Brotherly Love was selected as one of the top three contenders for the eCommerce giant’s second headquarters, alongside Chicago and Raleigh, N.C.

Click here to read more.

