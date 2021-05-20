Amazon HQ2 Vetting Process Put Philadelphia Among Top Contenders, But Personal Preferences of Executives Took Over

Image via Mari Ma, Flickr Creative Commons

According to a new book by journalist Brad Stone, Philadelphia came much closer than previously thought to being chosen as the home for Amazon’s HQ2 office expansion , writes Jacob Adelman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

After a data-driven vetting process was completed, the City of Brotherly Love was selected as one of the top three contenders for the eCommerce giant’s second headquarters, alongside Chicago and Raleigh, N.C.

