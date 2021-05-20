newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kex#Quarterly Earnings#Full Year Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Average Earnings#Jefferies Financial Group#Kirby News#Sec#Vp Amy D Husted#Eudaimonia Partners Llc#Bessemer Group Inc#Marine Transportation#Kex Stock#Full Year Earnings#Kirby Stock#Analyst Estimates#Share Averages#Eps Estimates#Company Stock#Zacks Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Fluor posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 435%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Illumina reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Hallmark Financial (HALL) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates

HALL - Free Report) delivered operating earnings of 27 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents per share. The bottom line increased 8% year over year. Hallmark Financial continued to achieve substantial rate increases, particularly in the Specialty Commercial segment. Hallmark Financial Services,...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Foot Locker

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 5 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Foot Locker evaluate the company at an average price target of $59.4 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $50.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.05.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Eagle Point Credit Co Earnings Preview

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement. Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Human Investing LLC Has $89.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 22.9% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $128.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.01 million and the highest is $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.47 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.85 million. NYSE LTHM traded down $0.74 during...
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

Dillard’s Announces Stock Buyback Worth $500M; To Pay $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Operator of retail department stores Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) has announced a new stock repurchase program worth $500 million of its Class A common stock. Under Dillard’s previous share repurchase program announced in 2018, a buyback of $114.3 million remains pending. Under the new buyback program, the company can acquire securities...