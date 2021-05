"In Away, every Earth-based storyline felt small and insignificant compared to its space-based counterpart," says Brandon Katz. "A distraction from what truly mattered. In The First, Hulu mismarketed the show as a space series when it really was a gloomy earthbound story about a fractured family. For All Mankind better manages and melds its storylines to feel not only equally as important but as joint efforts in the same goal rather than segmented narratives. Houston is as vital as Apollo and vice versa. They work in tandem on both problem-solving narrative issues and thematic character propulsions. It also helps that the show is not unrelentingly dour or mismarketed. At its core, For All Mankind is a series that asks the single most enticing question humanity has to offer: What if? What it’s able to effectively build and impressively achieve from that single building block makes it the best of the space exploration genre’s recent small screen avalanche." ALSO: For All Mankind is part of a new crop of shows and movies that have made space fantasy banal.