newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

CG Tech Seizing Billion Dollar Opportunity – Find Your Wind tunnel, Says Chairman Niall Carroll

By Prof. Dr. Amarendra Bhushan Dhiraj
ceoworld.biz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the span of just eight years, CG Tech has gone from a small-scale investment holding firm to seeing tremendous growth and success across their entire portfolio. The group’s significant rise can be pinpointed to the unique approach they take to investing, one that’s driven by the acumen of the team headed by CG Tech Chairman, Niall Carroll. We recently chatted with the entrepreneur to discuss his latest venture, and the secret Carroll believes is key to picking the next great industry to invest in, might just surprise you – think wind tunnels.

ceoworld.biz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Tunnels#Gone With The Wind#Construction Management#Emerging Technology#Cg Tech#Grand View#Serious Stages#Serious International#Uae#Prommac#Cagr#Amazon Prime#Google#Twitter#Facebook#Cg Tech Chairman#Project Management#Vr Technology#Investment Strategy#Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Announces Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In The US

At the end of May, Hyundai will introduce the Ioniq 5 to the US. Slated to arrive later in 2021, Hyundai's first dedicated electric vehicle will sport up to a 300-mile driving range with 301 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque available in the all-wheel-drive model. The Hyundai Motor Group will release more EVs after the Ioniq 5, including the mechanically similar Kia EV6. To prove its commitment to sustainability, HGM will invest $7.4 billion to build EVs in the United States.
Entertainmentthehustle.co

The billion-dollar ‘creator fund’ wars, explained

Figuratively Literally throwing money at the problem (Source: Scott Barbour / Getty Images) More than ever, it feels like everyone will soon get paid to post on social media. (Some consider this “Heaven on Earth”; others, “Hell”.) In the past year, social giants like Snap Inc. and TikTok have launched...
Economytheurbandeveloper.com

Billion-Dollar Pub Market Frenzy Expands into Regions

More than $1 billion has been spent on Australia’s pubs in the past year and owners are rushing to the market to capitalise on the frenzy... Now regional pubs are joining the fray with several hotels selling for solid prices in recent weeks. Heavy hitters including the Laundy Family and...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

The Airline Startups Finding Opportunity In A Crisis

You wouldn’t think in the midst of a pandemic, launching a new airline would be a good idea. But there are a few brave souls out there who believe it’s exactly the right time. Let’s take a look at some of the airline startups we’ve seen in recent months who believe they have what it takes to build success out of a crisis.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Digital Transformation Vital to Keeping London Market Competitive: Survey

Digital transformation is imperative to remaining competitive in the London market, according to the results of a new survey published by the International Underwriting Association (IUA). Companies identified simplifying processes to enable processing without manual intervention as their highest strategic priority. An online survey, together with a series of in-depth...
BusinessShareCast

WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery in multi-billion dollar deal

Under the terms of the deal, which were announced on Monday, AT&T shareholders will receive $43bn in cash, debt securities and debt retention, on top of a 71% stake in the new company. Discovery investors will own the remaining 29%. WarnerMedia owns the HBO network, a range of cable channels...
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

An Open Letter To Chief Data Officers: Why It’s Time To Reinvent Your Digital Factory

As Vice President of Product Management at Qumulo, Ben oversees innovation and builds products that radically simplify file data management. The global pandemic has highlighted the need for new business models that require data accessibility on the cloud. This is driving enterprises to accelerate their digital transformations so they can innovate faster. Unfortunately, organizations without a digital data infrastructure to support a modern digital factory are falling behind.
Businessaustinnews.net

Alpha Esports Tech Elevates Jonathan Anastas to Chairman of the Board

Experienced Gaming, Esports and Digital Media leader elected to lead strategic direction of Alpha. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA), ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce the appointment of current director, Jonathan Anastas, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Anastas offers the Company more than two decades of leadership experience in esports, gaming, digital media, public markets and is currently the Group Chief Marketing Officer for ONE Championship and ONE Esports.
Businesscheckout.ie

Coca-Cola Announces Plans To Open New Digital Hub In Ballsbridge

Coca-Cola has announced its plans to open a new digital hub in Ballsbridge, Dublin. This Digital Hub, which will employ 40 technical professionals in the first phase, will be at the centre of helping Coca-Cola to accelerate its digital transformation journey, the company said. The south Dublin centre is one...
Technologytecheblog.com

Cornell University Researchers are Developing a Wireless Charging Road for Electric Vehicles

Why bother with charging stations, when you could just drive your electric vehicle over a road that has embedded charging strips? That’s exactly what researchers at Cornell University are developing right now, which not only saves time for drivers, but also pave the way for more sustainable transit. These two insulated metal plates on the ground are connected to a power line through a matching network and a high-frequency inverter, thus creating oscillating electric fields that attract as well as repel charges in a pair of matching metal plates attached to the underside of a vehicle. Read more for a video and additional information.
BusinessPistonheads

IM to gain control of Mitsubishi aftersales in UK

Mitsubishi will have officially closed up shop as a manufacturer in Britain by the end of 2021, but as the record-breaking results of the firm’s recent heritage fleet auction confirm, there’s still plenty of love for its cars in these parts. The brand's purview will shrink to that of an aftersales company from 2022, which will likely be operated by Midland-based International Motors. Good news for those wanting OEM parts in the future – including the owner of the star of the auction, the £100k Tommi Makinen.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

ARNO Token: Investing in Future of Nano Technology

ARNO is also searching for possible partners, such as lead-acid battery manufacturers, and working with the Bulgarian government to secure space for the project’s laboratory and manufacturing base. Even now, our time can safely be defined as the age of revolutionary goods and high technology, with scientific research and development...
Economysuperyachtnews.com

Bosch plans fuel cell push – will the superyacht industry take note?

Bosch recently announced its intention to invest one billion euros in fuel cell technology by 2024 and, last month, the company entered into cooperation on fuel cells with China’s Qingling Motors “to develop, assemble and market fuel cell systems for the Chinese market”. Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner said the advantages...
Carsalbuquerquenews.net

To counter electric, BMW to roll out hydrogen X5 SUV in 2022

MUNICH, Germany: BMW is introducing a limited series hydrogen fuel-cell powered SUV in 2022 as a zero-emission alternative to electric battery cars, according to the chief executive of the German luxury carmaker. The company is planning to manufacture the zero-emission model of the X5 SUV on a small scale next...
CarsCleanTechnica

Mahle Develops Magnet-Free Motor For Electric Vehicles

Tier One automotive supplier Mahle has developed an electric motor for EVs that uses no permanent magnets. It is not the first to do so, but it is the first to create a motor that is scalable to fit the needs of many sizes of vehicles, from subcompact cars to medium duty trucks. Mahle says the ability to tune and change the parameters of the rotor’s magnetism instead of being stuck with what a permanent magnet offers has allowed its engineers to achieve efficiencies above 95% right through the range of operating speeds. Only the motors used in Formula E cars offer such efficiency, according to New Atlas.
Industryintelligentliving.co

Tesla’s Upgraded Powerwall+ Has Double The Power Capacity

Tesla’s Powerwall has been dominating the home battery pack sector thanks to its superb specs and an early-mover advantage, even though it’s seen minor updates throughout the last five years. However, recently Tesla chief Elon Musk wrote about an upgraded Powerwall 2 on Twitter and mentioned that the company’s solar panels will only be sold as a package with Powerwall from now on. He said that the charged power output could nearly double in ambient temperature.