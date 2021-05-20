CG Tech Seizing Billion Dollar Opportunity – Find Your Wind tunnel, Says Chairman Niall Carroll
In the span of just eight years, CG Tech has gone from a small-scale investment holding firm to seeing tremendous growth and success across their entire portfolio. The group’s significant rise can be pinpointed to the unique approach they take to investing, one that’s driven by the acumen of the team headed by CG Tech Chairman, Niall Carroll. We recently chatted with the entrepreneur to discuss his latest venture, and the secret Carroll believes is key to picking the next great industry to invest in, might just surprise you – think wind tunnels.ceoworld.biz