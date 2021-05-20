newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

More On AEW Dynamite Moving To TBS, Financial Boost For AEW

By Sanjay Thakur
prowrestlingnewshub.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously reported, a big announcement was recently made by WarnerMedia that AEW’s flagship show, Dynamite, will be moving to TBS starting January 2022. It was also announced that the company will be premiering a brand-new one-hour show called “AEW Rampage” on Friday, August 13th at 10PM ET on TNT as well as four brand-new “supercard” annual specials. “AEW Rampage” will reportedly be moving to TBS as well starting January 2022.

prowrestlingnewshub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs#Nhl#Nba Games#Tbs#Tnt#Warnermedia#Nhl#Nba#The Wrap#Turner#Dynamite And Rampage#Aew Dynamite#Aew Tv Programming#Aew President#Aew Rampage#Supercard Events#Friday Nights#Wednesday Nights#August 13th#Hockey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
AEW
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Darby Allin Fires Back At Miro Prior To Their Title Match On AEW Dynamite

As many of you know by now, Darby Allin and Miro have been trading shots on Twitter prior to their TNT Championship match on this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast. On Saturday, Miro took to Twitter and said,. “Denial will get you hurt bad. Ask emo face-paint Daddy @Sting if you...
TV SeriesProwrestling.net

AEW Dynamite viewership for the Blood and Guts show

AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.09 million viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 889,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demographic with a .42 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. Total viewership is a...
WWE411mania.com

AEW Dynamite Had Record Ratings In Canada This Week

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite saw a significant jump in numbers this week, earning 1,090,000 viewers and a 0.42 rating. However, it seems it also did very well in Canada. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter the show set an all-time record in the Great White North, getting 160,900 viewers and 97,400 in 25-54.
WWE411mania.com

Note On This Week’s AEW Taping Schedule For Dynamite & More

Fightful Select has the details on this week’s taping schedule for AEW, which comes on the heels of the company announcing on Monday that it would return to live touring starting with a July 7 Dynamite taping in Miami. As for this week’s schedule, Fightful reports that AEW will tape...
WWE411mania.com

TNT Hypes Rating For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

TNT is happy with the success of last week’s AEW Dynamite, and released a press release touting the rating and viewership. The company released the following press release highlighting the show hitting #1 among cable originals for the night:. “AEW: Dynamite” – Wednesday’s #1 Program on Cable Among A18-49 TNT’s...
WWEPWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For Blood And Guts

Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.090 million viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This AEW viewership is up 22.6% from last week’s show, which drew 889,000 viewers for the Blood & Guts go-home show. Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this...
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dynamite tops one million viewers, ranks first on cable in demo

Wednesday's Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite topped one million viewers and finished first for the night on cable in the key demo. Last night's Dynamite was headlined by The Pinnacle defeating The Inner Circle in AEW's first-ever Blood & Guts match. The show averaged 1.090 million viewers on TNT, up 22.6 percent from the 889,000 viewers that last week's episode averaged. Last week's Dynamite was impacted by going against President Joe Biden's address to congress.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Tickets Moving Slowly, Double Or Nothing Weekend Notes

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed recently that Double or Nothing will run at full capacity and will also feature other weekend events as well. That week’s Dynamite is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. on Friday due to the NBA playoffs. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

News On Several AEW Dynamite Episodes Not Airing On Wednesdays

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that after this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling is off Wednesdays at 8 PM for several weeks. The reason for that is due to the NBA playoffs airing on TNT on those nights has NBA has games set for June 9, June 16, and June 23.
WWEringsidenews.com

More Segments Revealed For AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW has a big show tonight with three title matches planned. They are getting everything in order and have revealed two more segments for the show tonight. Jim Ross revealed that he will have a sit-down interview with Britt Baker this week. He posted a photo of the two along with a caption that let everyone know what to expect tonight. Baker holds nothing back and odds are she will have a lot to say about her Double Or Nothing opponent Hikaru Shida.
WWEProwrestling.net

AEW Dynamite viewership for the three title match edition

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 936,000 viewers for TNT. The viewership count was down from the 1.09 million viewers who watched last week’s episode. Powell’s POV: Last week’s Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demographic with a .42 rating. The Showbuzz Daily website that we normally use for ratings is experiencing technical issues, so it’s unclear where Dynamite finished in the 18-49 demographic compared to other Wednesday night cable shows. I will update this story with that information once it becomes available.
WWEf4wonline.com

The Pinnacle's 'coronation' set for AEW Dynamite

A week after they picked up a win in the first-ever Blood & Guts match, The Pinnacle will have their "coronation" on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF's faction won the match when Sammy Guevara surrendered for the Inner Circle after MJF threatened to push Chris Jericho off the top of the cage. He later did anyway.
WWEPWMania

Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For Tomorrow

AEW has announced a coronation for The Pinnacle for this week’s Dynamite episode on TNT. This will be the fallout to last week’s Blood and Guts win over Inner Circle. Here is the updated AEW Dynamite line up for tomorrow night- -Coronation for The Pinnacle. -Jon Moxley defends IWGP U.S....
Miami, FLewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Note Regarding AEW’s Dynamite Tapings

According to a report from Fightful, the current plan is for AEW to resume live touring starting July 7th, holding a television taping for Dynamite in Miami, Florida. Starting tonight, AEW will be taping Dark & Dark: Elevation ahead of Dynamite tomorrow. The company will continue with more tapings on...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Scorpio Sky Says He Watched SCU’s Match On AEW Dynamite By Himself, More

During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With the Week” podcast, Scorpio Sky commented on watching SCU’s match on AEW Dynamite by himself, the split between Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, and more. He said,. “This was a personal one for me. I sat in the dressing room, by myself,...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Coronation Ceremony Announced For AEW Dynamite

The Pinnacle is set to be coronated during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. AEW has announced that a coronation ceremony with The Pinnacle (MJF, FTR, Shawn Spears, Wardlow) will be held during tomorrow’s show, to celebrate last Wednesday’s Blood & Guts win over The Inner Circle. Stay tuned for...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW: Miro needs to defeat Darby Allin on Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has done an excellent job protecting the importance of its titles. The build that Darby Allin has enjoyed throughout his AEW run has helped elevate the TNT championship. This week, he stands to defend the title against Miro. The weeks leading up to this match create an opportunity to transition that title to Miro while building important storylines for both individuals’ futures.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

New TNT Champion crowned on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Miro is the new AEW TNT Champion. In the main event of AEW Dynamite this week, Miro defeated Darby Allin to earn the championship – his first since joining the AEW roster. Miro secured the victory with his Game Over...