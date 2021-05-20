newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Irritating And Integral: How Flies Actually Make Life On Earth Better

NHPR
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFlies are everywhere. They buzz in our ears, fly around our mouths, crawl on the rims of our drinks, and even hang out in the hair of vice-presidential candidates during national debates. Flies get a bad rap, but they’re integral to our way of life on Earth. From being natural...

www.nhpr.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life On Earth#Fly#Integral#Insects#Ethologist#Gene Editing#Drinks#Debates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Lifestylethechronicle-news.com

Flying with Feinman: Lessons from above — brought back to Earth

Almost anyone you talk to can tell you about a new hobby they picked up during the pandemic. Some decided to finally meet that New Year’s resolution to lose weight. Others may have chosen to pick up a new skill such as learning the “elegant sounding if you do it right” violin. As for myself, I, too, have decided to pick up a new hobby, but it might not be what you might expect a 17-year-old high school student to do: I am learning how to fly a plane.
WildlifeGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Science Voice: The common origin of life on Earth

For most of human history people took it for granted that every form of life was a unique creation. In general this meant that each ‘kind’ mated with its own kind to produce offspring. For our ancestors that was patently obvious. Lions did not mate with chimpanzees and so on. The differences between each plant and animal were seen as proof that a creator had been hard at work making all these different living creatures with a unique unchanging template for each. The differences were more than just superficial. Organisms were different ‘down to the bone’ with no possibility of diverse species interbreeding. And once created the templates were ‘set in stone’ with no changes possible. After all a powerful creator had willed it so. Perhaps it would have been better if that were really true.
ScienceSpace.com

Red wine in space may age faster than on Earth, study finds

Red wine stored at the International Space Station for more than a year tasted a bit different than its terrestrial counterparts and, surprisingly, aged faster, too, a new study finds. Researchers shipped 12 bottles of Bordeaux wine to the space station on a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft in November...
PetsPosted by
Red Tricycle

Yes, Pets Definitely Make Life Better, According to New Study

Parenting a pet is a lot of work, but new data shows that furry friends make life better. A survey of over 2,000 U.S. pet parents revealed that four-legged companions are calming, improve moods and “nourish the soul.”. A study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Fuzzy—The Pet Parent Company,...
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Study indicates São Tomé island has two species of caecilians found nowhere else on Earth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (May 10, 2021) -- The Gulf of Guinea islands harbor an abundance of species found nowhere else on Earth. But for over 100 years, scientists have wondered whether or not a population of limbless, burrowing amphibians--known as caecilians--found on one of the islands is a single or multiple species. Now, a team of researchers from the California Academy of Sciences and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History has contributed the strongest evidence to date that there is not one, but two different species of caecilians on São Tomé island. Their findings, published today in Molecular Ecology, also suggest that volcanic activity may have led to the divergence of the species.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Two barcodes from Earth (Nintendo Switch) – Lay test

In the company of the Z3-L1 robot invite you to two barracks from Earth to escape for a few hours in an imaginary world. On the way to Earth, his ship actually exploded. Z3-L1 is then seen being thrown at an unknown planet called tritium. This planet without human life is small flying insects, small “monsters” moving in a wild system on the ground.
Sciencelaurelton.nyc

How The Earth Gained Color.

There once was a world where everything was bland and had no color. One day, all the animals decided they were tired of looking the same and wanted to change. They tried every way to change themselves but it never worked. So they all gave up. But one little orchid decided to keep trying. She worked day and night and nothing worked. Everybody told her she was crazy but she didn’t give up. One day it rained, and she saw a rainbow and said to herself, “What if I stood at the end of it?” She did! She immediately turned violet. So she ran and told all the other animals. They didn’t believe her but when they saw she was a different color, they listened and they all stood in front of the rainbow and turned different colors. That’s how the earth gained color.
Mental HealthIntrovert, Dear

How I Make My Life More Comfortable as a Highly Sensitive Introvert

In a noisy, busy world, here’s how I’ve learned to thrive as a highly sensitive introvert. Even though I had friends growing up and got along well with others, in the back of my head, there was always a little voice that said, “I am weird, I am strange, I am so different from everybody else.”
Lifestylequickanddirtytips.com

How to Become a Better Listener

It is almost seven P.M. on a July evening in Santa Fe, and the sky is still a bright, azure blue. I sit on a bench amid trees and flowers. Birds chirp in the tree nearby. I can’t see them, hidden in the tapestry of leaves, but I hear them as clearly as if they are next to me on the bench. Farther in the distance, a raven caws. Is it communicating with my nearby songbirds, or is its conversation unrelated? Farther off, a dog barks. A light breeze shifts the tall purple flowers by my bench and they rustle against one another as they sway back and forth. A car passes by, its engine quieter than its heavy wheels crunching through the gravel below. Far in the distance, a horn honks on the main throughway. Wings flutter as a bird lights to the sky, gliding away and out of sight. Nearby, the songbirds’ chatter has slowed, but they still sing, a tuneful discussion in the greenery above. Earlier, it sounded as if they were all speaking at once. Now they seem to be taking turns. Are they listening to each other?
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

The Speed of Sound Is Innately Encoded in The Brains of Bats, Scientists Discover

Bats appear to be born with something akin to a superpower: a preternaturally accurate sense of time, new research suggests. From their very first flight, these echolocating mammals seem to somehow know exactly how long it usually takes for the sound waves of their calls to bounce off prey and echo back to them, researchers found. This innate reference point for the typical speed of sound allows them to judge distances in units of time, as opposed to units of space like we do. An insect buzzing near the opening of a cave is thus not a meter ahead of a bat,...
Healthhospitalitynet.org

You’d Better Ask How Much! - The Life Of A Hotel Doctor

Before hanging up the phone, I tell guests my fee, but this is not universal among hotel doctors. Guests may learn when the doctor hands over the invoice at the end of the visit. It's often a bombshell. Guests have showed me bills for over a thousand dollars. It takes...
AstronomyDiscover Mag

Did Life on Earth Come From Outer Space?

The mysterious object ‘Oumuamua passed through our solar system in 2017. Loeb has suggested it could have been sent by extraterrestrials. (Credit: European Southern Observatory/Kornmesser) This article appeared in the June 2021 issue of Discover magazine as "Did Life Come From Space?" For more stories like this, become a subscriber.
Workoutsboxrox.com

Running Myths Debunked: How to Actually Get the Most Out of Your Training and Become a Better Runner

Contrary to popular belief, there are more efficient ways to improve your running than focusing on improving your technique or breathing only through your nose. What aspects of running training are actually important and which ones are running myths? We talked to Endurance Training coach and 2:28 marathon runner Josh Sambrook to debunk a handful of them and get a couple of tips along the way.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Open Channel: Which Monster Movie Bug Should Inherit the Earth?

Over the course of the next few weeks, billions of cicadas will emerge from the ground to swarm across chunks of the eastern U.S. to eat, mate, sing, and remind everyone what a powerful force insects can be en masse. Though there’s a certain majesty to cicada swarms whenever they burst out of the earth, they can also be quite alarming, particularly once you get a sense of just how large the insect mobs are.
SciencePosted by
GreenMatters

Scientists Believe the Earth Will Eventually Run Out of Oxygen — but When?

Climate scientists talk about carbon dioxide a lot. And while it’s essential for allowing plants to breathe, it also causes global warming and drastically worsens climate change. Recently, the discussion has shifted to oxygen, the other necessary gas that allows life to flourish on this planet. Apparently, a group of scientists has essentially pinned down when the Earth will run out of oxygen, and the results of their analysis might prove somewhat alarming.
ScienceScientific American

How Much Time Does Humanity Have Left?

My advice to young scientists who seek a sense of purpose in their research is to engage in a topic that matters to society, such as moderating climate change, streamlining the development of vaccines, satisfying our energy or food needs, establishing a sustainable base in space or finding technological relics of alien civilizations. Broadly speaking, society funds science, and scientists should reciprocate by attending to the public’s interests.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

How long humans could survive in space without a spacesuit

Astronauts need space suits to stay alive. You could only last 15 seconds without a spacesuit — you'd die of asphyxiation or you'll freeze. If there's any air left in your lungs, they will rupture. See more stories on Insider's business page. Following is a transcript of the video. Narrator:...
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

Earth is wobbling, and it’s probably our fault

When you picture the Earth spinning in space you imagine it rotating just like a globe does, with two static poles and a line running from north to south. Unfortunately, things aren’t nearly that simple, and as conditions on Earth change so do the locations of the North and South poles. Scientists have known this for some time, but in recent years the poles have begun to drift faster and more dramatically than they have in the past. There have been many theories as to why this axis drift is happening, but a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters pins it on climate change, which means it’s almost certainly our own doing.