There have been increasing concerns about accelerating inflation in the United States. The latest data indicate that consumer prices in the U.S. increased the most since fiscal year 2009. The policy response to rising inflation also seems uncertain. Recently, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that “she wasn’t forecasting interest-rate increases to rein in any inflation.” If inflation does remain high with interest rates remaining artificially low, it’s a good time to consider exposure to gold and gold stocks.