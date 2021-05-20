Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion
Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $4.83 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.www.modernreaders.com