Eric Staal has been a disappointment thus far this season for the Montreal Canadiens, no matter which way you cut it. I won’t lie, when it was first announced Staal would be donning the Blue Blanc et Rouge (following a March 26th acquisition) I was excited, as were many Habs fans and analysts alike. While he has had his hiccups over the course of his career, Staal had built up a reputation as a consistent, often deadly two-way player who brought the same qualities night in and night out. The second overall pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, in the oft-heralded 2003 NHL entry draft, Staal immediately made an impression less than a year after making his NHL debut.