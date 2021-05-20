newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Indian Wells tennis returns to California desert in October

By BETH HARRIS
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqzvK_0a5rutkh00

The BNP Paribas Open is returning to the Southern California desert this fall after being knocked out of its usual March dates this year and last because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-week tennis tournament featuring the men’s and women’s pro tours will be held in October at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tournament director Tommy Haas said Thursday that dates will be announced after the ATP and WTA tours confirm their fall schedules.

“Everyone in our sport has missed the BNP Paribas Open over the past two years and its return this October is great for tennis,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

It will return to its usual place in March in 2022.

The event never began last year after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Coachella Valley, where many players were already in the desert practicing.

The tournament typically draws upwards of 450,000 fans to Indian Wells, located 110 miles east of Los Angeles. It is referred to as the “fifth slam” because of its popularity among the players and its stature, ranking points and over $17 million in prize money that place it one rung below tennis’ four Grand Slam tournaments.

Dominic Thiem won the men's title and Bianca Andreescu was the women's champion when the event was last played in March 2019.

Organizers had said in 2020 that they were prepared to play the event on different dates, but it never happened. The pro tennis calendar is tightly scheduled and the summer months in the desert are notoriously hot. October is not much cooler. The average temperature in Indian Wells that month is 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius).

Tournament officials said health and safety protocols established by the pro tours, as well as the city of Indian Wells and the Riverside County Health Department, will be enforced. The state of California is expected to fully open on June 15 after over a year of pandemic restrictions. However, individual counties may choose to keep certain restrictions beyond that point.

Tickets are expected to go on sale June 21.

Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be busy in November, too. The courts will be the site of World TeamTennis' 2021 season from Nov. 13-28. Five teams — defending champion New York Empire, Springfield Lasers, Orange County Breakers, San Diego Aviators and Chicago Smash — will participate in 31 matches.

WTT is moving its season from July to November to be able to have as many fans in person as possible. Last year's season was played entirely at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

The ATP Tour on Thursday announced a date change for another event this fall. The Stockholm Open, originally set for late October, will be played Nov. 7-13, the same week as the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

The ATP says it is still assessing the fall schedule, including a three-week Asian swing that includes stops in Beijing, Tokyo and Shanghai in early October.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
25K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Indian Wells, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Indian Wells, CA
State
West Virginia State
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Bnp Paribas Open#Southern California#Coachella Valley#Atp#Springfield Lasers#Wtt#The Atp Tour#Next#Asian#San Diego Aviators#Wta#Bnp Paribas Open#Orange County Breakers#October#November#March#Tournament Officials#July#Tours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Tennis
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Country
India
Related
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Indian Wells, CAamlu.com

A Look at Bill Gates’ Desert Retreat in Indian Wells

Recent news finds tech-age navigator Bill Gates spending time at a high-end golf lifestyle resort in Indian Wells, California. According to The Daily Mail, the Microsoft founder has been living at the community—called The Vintage Club—since the late winter. The article speculated that the quiet and insulated nature of the club would be ideal for a high-profile figure dealing with a correspondingly high-profile divorce. Understandable.
Indian Wells, CApalmspringslife.com

The Big Swing

The Reserve Club  in Indian Wells. Todd Hewlin and Lo-Ping Yeh, new owners and members at The Reserve Club in Indian Wells, look perfectly at ease seated on their broad patio as the breeze ripples the water in the infinity pool situated between the house and the 12th hole, framed by the dramatic Santa Rosa Mountains. The couple, who moved here from the Bay Area and run a tech consulting firm, reflects a growing demographic of desert resident that’s more youthful and working from wherever they want.