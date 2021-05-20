newsbreak-logo
AEW To Receive Huge Money From New WarnerMedia TV Deal

By Sanjay Thakur
 1 day ago

As previously reported, a big announcement was recently made by WarnerMedia that AEW’s flagship show, Dynamite, will be moving to TBS starting January 2022. It was also announced that the company will be premiering a brand-new one-hour show called “AEW Rampage” on Friday, August 13th at 10PM ET on TNT as well as four brand-new “supercard” annual specials. “AEW Rampage” will reportedly be moving to TBS as well starting January 2022, alongside AEW Dynamite.

