AEW To Receive Huge Money From New WarnerMedia TV Deal

By now, you’ve probably read the news that AT&T-owned WarnerMedia and Discovery are planning to merge, in the process creating a media and entertainment colossus combining the company which houses Harry Potter, Game of Thrones,and Succession with the networks behind Property Brothers and 90 Day Fiancé. Beyond making more money for shareholders, today’s deal was driven by one overriding reality: Old school media companies need to get bigger to survive against Netflix in the battle for streaming supremacy. And with plans to spend up to $20 billion annually on content, the still untitled company will definitely be big.