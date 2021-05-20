newsbreak-logo
Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

By Emily Schoerning
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

