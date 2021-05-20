newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Dad sues after photo of child with autism in SC school bathroom is posted to Snapchat

By ORDER REPRINT
Lexington Herald-Leader
 1 day ago

A dad is suing a South Carolina school district after he said a student took a photo of his child in a restroom and posted it to Snapchat. The man said his daughter, who has autism and a speech and language disability, was attending West Ashley High School, where an Individualized Education Program required that an adult supervise her on trips to the bathroom.

www.kentucky.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain And Suffering#Bullying#District Court#County Court#Assistant Principal#Dad#West Ashley High School#Mcclatchy News#Ccsd#Bathroom#Daughter#Charleston County Schools#Police#Man#Court Records#Negligence#Officer#Peeping Tom Eavesdropping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Autism
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Fairfield, CTNews 12

Fairfield high school teen arrested over racially charged Snapchat

A Fairfield high school student was arrested for allegedly making a racially charged Snapchat post, police say. The image included derogatory text directed toward a Black classmate who was also in the photograph, police say. School administrators and the police investigated the incident, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday...
LawWOWT

Lakota parents sue Kilgore school for cutting child’s hair

(AP) – Two Kilgore, Nebraska parents filed a federal civil rights lawsuit today, seeking accountability after school officials cut their children’s hair without permission, violating the family’s traditional Lakota beliefs and practices. The ACLU of Nebraska is representing the family. Read the lawsuit. The case centers on the spring of...
Public SafetyPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Florida woman pretended to be high school student to gain social media followers

A Florida woman is accused of posing as a student and sneaking into a high school in an attempt to promote her social media page, authorities said. Audrey Nicole Francisquini, 28, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of burglary of an occupied dwelling, a misdemeanor count of trespassing an educational institution/interference and one misdemeanor count for resisting an officer without violence, according to Miami-Dade online court records.
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rifle-Toting Army Trainee Allegedly Highjacked School Bus and Held Students Hostage

South Carolina police say they arrested an armed army trainee after he highjacked a school bus full of elementary school students on Thursday, WYFF4 reports. The man, whose name has not been released, “ran off post and escaped” from Fort Jackson training facility with a rifle, officials say. The man, still armed, hopped on a school bus that was waiting to take children to a nearby elementary school. “He told the bus driver he didn’t want to hurt anybody; he wanted him to drive him to the next town,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Some students had phoned their parents while on the bus to let them know what was happening, Lott added. The man then “got a little frustrated” after the kids had asked him multiple times whether he was going to hurt anybody and let everyone off the bus. He took over the driver’s seat and drove a few miles before he ditched the bus, leaving the gun inside. Police say they arrested him after they found him wandering through a neighborhood. The man will face multiple charges for kidnapping, officials say.
Connecticut StateNBC News

Connecticut teen charged after allegedly calling classmate racist slur on Snapchat

A Connecticut teenager was arrested and charged after allegedly posting a photo of a classmate with a racist slur to his social media earlier this month. The 16-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, as well as second degree breach of peace, Fairfield Police confirmed to NBC News on Monday. The photo has not yet been independently verified by NBC News.
Public Healthwpde.com

Gov. McMaster: SC parents to decide if their child wears mask in school

WPDE — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order that will empower South Carolina parents to decide whether their children should wear masks in public schools in our state. Executive Order 2021-23 also prohibits any county or local governments in the state from relying on prior order or using a state of emergency as the basis for a local mask mandate.
Wytheville, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Driver won't be charged after child is left on Spiller school bus

A school bus driver who left a 7-year-old Spiller Elementary School student on a bus last month will not be charged in the incident, but he no longer works for the school system. According to a Wytheville Police Department press release, the parents of the child came to the police...