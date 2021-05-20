newsbreak-logo
Brigantine, NJ

Ventnor crash injures four, police say

By Press staff reports
Atlantic City Press
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVENTNOR — Four people were injured last Friday when an SUV and a pickup truck collided, police said. At 11:31 a.m., a 2003 Nissan Murano driven by Rohama Imran, 18, of Brigantine, was traveling east on Ventnor Avenue. A 2017 Ford F-250 driven by Samuel Horn, 53, of Margate, was traveling south on Dorset Avenue approaching Ventnor Avenue. Police determined Horn failed to observe a red traffic signal, entered the intersection and collided with the Nissan.

