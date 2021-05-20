newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Girard Partners LTD.

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGirard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Beauty#Beauty Products#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Price#Stock Investors#Investment Products#Ulta Rrb#Ulta Beauty Inc#Girard Partners Ltd#Sec#Ubs Group#Otr Global#Loop Capital#Citigroup#Bmo Capital Markets#Company#Retailer#Cosmetics#Equity#Salon Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 532 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.
Retailinvesting.com

Oppenheimer Stick to Their Buy Rating for Ulta Beauty

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, setting a price target of $360, which is approximately 11.02% above the present share price of $324.28. Parikh expects Ulta Beauty to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.04 for the second quarter of 2021. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Unigestion Holding SA Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,554 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65,074 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $53,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Unigestion Holding SA Buys 6,492 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.05.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $128.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.01 million and the highest is $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $191.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.50 million and the highest is $192.33 million. The Macerich reported sales of $178.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 3rd Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $94,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.