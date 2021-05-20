Mother duck finds friend in 92-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman

New Smyrna Beach resident Ruth Goodwin has experienced a lot in her 92 years. She has traveled the world from Alaska to Cuba to Bora Bora. She has shot a hole in one three times, including one in 1989 on the fifth hole of Fairgreen Golf Course in New Smyrna Beach. And she is a mother of two, grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of 13. But Ms. Goodwin had a new experience this spring when a mother duck decided her front yard would be the perfect place to lay its eggs.