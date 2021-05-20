Seeing ‘Love In Color’

Downtown Garland has been blessed with new benches, thanks to the good folks at the Brookdale Senior Living complex. The donated benches are colorful and interesting. Whimsical and curious, as they’re a bit too short for an adult to lie on, and a bit too shallow for an adult to linger on. Then there are the cute little boxes on either end. After long consideration, we concluded that they were designed for children. Indeed, these roughly surface (undanded) benches are also bound to discourage loitering. There are several of these rest and play stations for youngsters scattered around and bordering the square. Very cute and very thoughtful of the generous donors from Brookdale.