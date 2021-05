For the last year, your brain has been conditioned to keep yourself and your family safe, because of course it has. This is a good thing. If, however, your brain automatically fixates on worst-case scenarios — What if COVID spikes again? What about people in groups? Will they still be safe and distant? How will I deal with people who don’t respect our boundaries? — and you can’t fend off that feeling of looming dread, you may be experiencing something called anticipatory anxiety, or fear about something that could happen to you in the future.