Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarco Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Unigestion Holding SA Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,554 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $31.85 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8,419.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,956 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vontier worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $75.79 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,521 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $75,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 872 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Human Investing LLC Has $89.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 22.9% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, iBio Inc. (IBIO) stock surged by 2.04% to $1.50. IBIO stock closed the previous session at $1.47 losing 1.34%. The stock volume traded 7.51 million shares. In the past year up to date, IBIO stock surged by 23.53% however, the shares sunk by -8.70% in the past week. In the past three and six months, the IBIO stock shed -39.26% and -16.00%. Furthermore, iBio is currently valued in the market at $321.90 million and has 216.01 million outstanding shares.
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

USA Compression Partners LP: A Safe, Dependable 14.1% Dividend

The energy sector is cyclical in nature, which means there can be stretches of volatility. That’s because its performance is based on where we are in the economic cycle, and even the weather. After all, when the economy goes south, fewer businesses need oil, or if there’s an unseasonably warm...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: RE/MAX Hldgs

On May 5, 2021, RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 2, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. RE/MAX Hldgs has an ex-dividend date set for for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.23, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.49% at current price levels.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,405 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $108,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.85 million. NYSE LTHM traded down $0.74 during...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $39,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 239.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $128.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.01 million and the highest is $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.