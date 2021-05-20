Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.