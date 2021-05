Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Jesperi Kotkaniemi might only be 20 years-old but he’s already 168 games of NHL experience. It may not seem like it at times, but the 3rd overall pick in the 2018 entry draft is already in his 3rd NHL season. Making the jump straight from Pori in the SM-Liiga to Montreal back in 2018-2019, the Finnish centre gathered 34 points in 79 games in his rookie season, 8 in 36 in his sophomore year and 20 in 53 games this season.