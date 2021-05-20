newsbreak-logo
Numbers preview: Nets (2) vs. Celtics (7)

By Archive
NBA
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets might have the most offensive talent ever assembled, with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving complemented by No. 4 all-time in 3-point percentage, the all-time leader in field goal percentage, and more. Their quest to turn that talent into a title begins in earnest with a first round series against the Boston Celtics. Eight years ago, these two teams made a trade that ultimately sent the Nets backwards and the Celtics toward years of title contention. Boston has reached the conference finals three times since then, but now Brooklyn is back and stronger than ever.

