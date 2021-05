If you recently upgraded your iPhone to iOS 14.5, you might be expecting a deluge of requests to track you from apps such as Facebook and Twitter. In iOS 14.5, all apps must ask for permission before they can monitor you. Unless you approve, they can’t show targeted ads based on what you do in other companies’ apps, send your location or email address to data brokers, or otherwise share data in a way that follows you across apps and services. This feature, called App Tracking Transparency, is a big deal, one that Facebook’s been complaining about for months due to the potential impact on its targeted-ad business.