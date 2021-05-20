newsbreak-logo
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick votes for investigation of Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep Brian Fitzpatrick on Wednesday voted in support of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Fitzpatrick joined 34 other Republicans and 218 Democrats in voting to support the commission. The legislation now heads to the...

Congress & CourtsPost-Bulletin

Proposed bipartisan probe of deadly US Capitol attack wins support

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) — A key Democrat and Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives reached a deal to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, the lawmakers said on Friday. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Ex-Defense Secretary Delivers Damning Takedown Of GOP Spin On U.S. Capitol Riot

Clinton-era Defense Secretary William Cohen on Friday tore into elected Republicans who are desperately trying to spin the narrative on the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. “Those members who are trying to say, ‘No big deal on Jan. 6,’ they’re trying to perform a frontal lobotomy on the American people, a side effect which is mental dullness,” Cohen, a Republican former senator for Maine, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWeek

Republican congressman defends Capitol rioters, says Ashli Babbitt was 'executed'

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) claimed that Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, was "executed." During Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing, Gosar asked former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, "Who executed Ashli Babbitt?" He made sure to first mention that "Babbitt was unarmed," and then "referred to her death as a homicide," reports Vice News. The Arizona representative invoked a similar sentiment via tweet. Prosecutors determined the officer who shot Babbitt will not face charges.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

House to vote on bill to create bipartisan commission to investigate assault on U.S. Capitol

The House will consider a bill this week to create a 10-member bipartisan commission that would investigate the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and offer recommendations to prevent future attacks. CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss legislation, introduced Friday by the top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sens. Manchin, Murkowski unite in call to rewrite Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are urging congressional leaders to embark on a broad rewrite of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a bipartisan move that underscores the difficulties Democrats face in getting their own sweeping voting bill through Congress.
Yakima, WAWenatchee World

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse mum on Cheney vote

YAKIMA — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment on how he voted in the voice-vote ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from her role in House GOP leadership. Cheney, who as GOP House conference chair was the third-highest ranking minority member...
ProtestsCNN

House holds hearing on response to Capitol riot

GOP lawmaker references death of Capitol Police officer in tense exchange on Jan. 6 riot. Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar pulled the death of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick into the partisan fray during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing Wednesday featuring former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Chief of Metropolitan Police, Robert Contee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Congress & Courtstheintell.com

LTE: Praising Rep. Fitzpatrick's work on puppy mills

A big thanks goes out to Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-1, for leading the reintroduction of the Puppy Protection Act, H.R. 2840, in the 117th Congress. Many people have heard of puppy mills, but few are aware of the cruel and inhumane practices that have become common in many USDA-licensed large commercial dog breeding facilities. Many dogs in these facilities spend their entire lives as sedentary animals in small, stacked wire cages with limited veterinary care.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Congressman Mo Brooks Keeps Dodging Capitol Riot Lawsuit, Attorney Says

If you see Rep. Mo Brooks hiding in a bush or a broom closet, maybe this could help explain why. According to a lawyer for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), the Alabama Republican keeps dodging efforts to serve him with a lawsuit that accuses him of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. PunchBowl reports that Swalwell’s legal team has successfully managed to serve the complaint to its three other defendants—Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Rudy Giuliani—but Brooks has avoided all attempts so far. PunchBowl reports that Swalwell’s team even hired private investigators to help track down Brooks and serve him the legal papers, but he evaded those efforts too. The congressman appeared at the pro-Trump rally before the Jan. 6 insurrection and ordered the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass!” Swalwell’s lawyer, Philip Andonian, accused Brooks of making a “political stunt” out the “formality” of being served. The congressman didn’t comment on the PunchBowl report.