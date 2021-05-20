Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick votes for investigation of Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

If you see Rep. Mo Brooks hiding in a bush or a broom closet, maybe this could help explain why. According to a lawyer for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), the Alabama Republican keeps dodging efforts to serve him with a lawsuit that accuses him of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. PunchBowl reports that Swalwell’s legal team has successfully managed to serve the complaint to its three other defendants—Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Rudy Giuliani—but Brooks has avoided all attempts so far. PunchBowl reports that Swalwell’s team even hired private investigators to help track down Brooks and serve him the legal papers, but he evaded those efforts too. The congressman appeared at the pro-Trump rally before the Jan. 6 insurrection and ordered the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass!” Swalwell’s lawyer, Philip Andonian, accused Brooks of making a “political stunt” out the “formality” of being served. The congressman didn’t comment on the PunchBowl report.