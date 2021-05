According to the US Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 91 percent of summer trips are in personal vehicles. Ninety percent of summer trips will be for 250-499 one way. Smart drivers will bring their vehicles to your shop before they hit the road for a summer vacation. It might be just for an oil change, but they are expecting you to inspect their vehicle. Even if the driver has been working from home over the past year, the battery might have lost most of its ability to hold a charge. One hot day could push the battery over the edge. It could happen in their driveway, or it could spoil their vacation.